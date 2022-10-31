Friday, Oct. 28
5:07 a.m., E. Wells Ave., civil issues
9:46 a.m., E. Sully Ave., mental health
11:38 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
1:07 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., family and children
1:09 p.m., E. Sully Ave., missing person
1:37 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
2:18 p.m., E. Wells Ave., public service
3:51 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., animal complaint —
domestic, animal impound
5:00 p.m., Table St., disorderly conduct
9:08 p.m., Van Buren, mischief, unable to locate
9:34 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., domestic — no
assault
Saturday, Oct. 29
12:36 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., all other criminal
offenses, refer to prosecutor
4:52 a.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person,
detained
8:26 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., code enforcement
9:42 a.m., E. Wells Ave., found property
10:18 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., information
11:51 a.m., Wells Ave., intoxicated person,
detained
2:27 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic crash, citation
issued
2:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., all other criminal
offenses
5:54 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., found property
5:55 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
6:12 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
6:33 p.m., S. Pierre St., welfare check, citation
issued
7:40 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive
case
8:14 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
9:57 p.m., E. Sully Ave., missing person
11:20 p.m., S. Polk Ave., harassment
11:26 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person,
unable to locate
Sunday, Oct. 30
12:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., fireworks, inactive case
2:18 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., domestic — no assault
8:31 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., animal found, animal
released to
10:22 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., domestic — no assault
11:41 a.m., LaFramboise, animal found, animal
released to
1:14 p.m., E. 4th St., alarms
1:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct,
unable to locate
2:38 p.m., E. Reen St., public service
5:13 p.m., E. Church St., traffic complaint, unable
to locate
5:19 p.m., Buchanan Park, assisting other
agencies
5:50 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint,
unable to locate
6:52 p.m., S. Henry St., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
