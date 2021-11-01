Friday, Oct. 29

10:15 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

10:31 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Information

10:37 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic

11:57 a.m., Mac Ln., Disorderly Conduct

2:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning

4:19 p.m., Mars St., Welfare Check

5:43 p.m., Crested Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

6:08 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

6:12 p.m., Plateau St., Found Property

6:54 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property

8:13 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

8:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

10 p.m., Reen St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning

11:49 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

Saturday, Oct. 30

1:18 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., Traffic Crash

8 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

10 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Civil Issues

12:56 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

3:07 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Civil Issues

3:10 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

3:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., PARS Assistance

6:27 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

6:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

8:33 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

9:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

10:05 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information

10:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

10:55 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person

Sunday, Oct. 31

4:42 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

5:51 a.m., 8th St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:19 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:18 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

12:21 p.m., S. Henry St., Domestic - No Assault

3:14 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

4 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

5:08 p.m., E. Humbolt St., Mental Health

5:13 p.m., Robinson Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning

6:11 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

6:37 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Harassment

6:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

11:09 p.m., N. Pierce Ave., Information

11:39 p.m., Lake Sharpe Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

