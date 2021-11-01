featured Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 29-31 Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Oct. 2910:15 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash10:31 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Information10:37 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic11:57 a.m., Mac Ln., Disorderly Conduct2:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning4:19 p.m., Mars St., Welfare Check5:43 p.m., Crested Ave., Suspicious Vehicle6:08 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm6:12 p.m., Plateau St., Found Property6:54 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property8:13 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case8:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate10 p.m., Reen St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning11:49 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other AgenciesSaturday, Oct. 301:18 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., Traffic Crash8 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case10 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Civil Issues12:56 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate3:07 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Civil Issues3:10 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service3:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., PARS Assistance6:27 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate6:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information8:33 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case9:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Inactive Case10:05 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information10:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate10:55 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated PersonSunday, Oct. 314:42 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information5:51 a.m., 8th St., Intoxicated Person, Detained8:19 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate10:18 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case12:21 p.m., S. Henry St., Domestic - No Assault3:14 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case4 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound5:08 p.m., E. Humbolt St., Mental Health5:13 p.m., Robinson Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning6:11 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check6:37 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Harassment6:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property11:09 p.m., N. Pierce Ave., Information11:39 p.m., Lake Sharpe Rd., Assisting Other AgenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags E. Disorderly Conduct Crime Criminal Law Police N. Garfield Ave. Animal Theft Assistance Agency Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
