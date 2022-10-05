featured Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 3-4 Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Oct. 31:46 a.m., S. Robert St., disorderly conduct6:11 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, found property7:29 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., vandalism, inactive case9:06 a.m., N. Central Ave., burglary, inactive case9:30 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies9:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal found, animal impound10:46 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, information11:19 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case1:51 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., juvenile offenses, citation issued2:09 p.m., Marina Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued4:16 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., missing person5:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., parking enforcement, unable to locate6:54 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor11:05 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., welfare checkTuesday, Oct. 46:53 a.m., Park St., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate7:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, citation issued9:17 a.m., Mercury St., information10:43 a.m., E. Franklin St., theft, inactive case11:03 a.m., Hwy 14, information12:01 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct3:23 p.m., E. Sully Ave., mental health3:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., suspicious vehicle4:02 p.m., LaFramboise, found property6:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave., animal missing, unable to locate6:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues6:26 p.m., Hwy 34, assisting other agencies7:25 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate7:33 p.m., Callaway Ct., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning10:31 p.m., Nicollet Ave., animal missing10:44 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., assisting other agenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Animal Citation Crime Criminal Law Police Offense Complaint Disorderly Conduct Agency Police Blotter Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit The readers have decided who the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre is! Results coming September 29th!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.