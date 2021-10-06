Monday, Oct. 4

2:12 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

3:32 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued

11:04 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:21 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:48 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

1:21 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

1:25 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Information

4:34 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

4:57 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint

5:21 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:32 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

10:22 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

10:44 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Tuesday, Oct. 5

12:35 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person

12:36 a.m., Northstar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:15 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:06 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disturbing the Peace

8:14 a.m., Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

8:46 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Unfounded

8:54 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

11:12 a.m., S. Monroe Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

11:57 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Property

2:49 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Domestic — No Assault

5:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check

7:06 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:07 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Public Service

11:36 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments