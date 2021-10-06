featured Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 4-5 Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Oct. 42:12 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning3:32 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued11:04 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained11:21 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies12:48 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information, Unable to Locate1:21 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case1:25 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Information4:34 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case4:57 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint5:21 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning9:32 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate10:22 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate10:44 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Disorderly Conduct10:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False AlarmTuesday, Oct. 512:35 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person12:36 a.m., Northstar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies1:15 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies2:06 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disturbing the Peace8:14 a.m., Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued8:46 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Unfounded8:54 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued11:12 a.m., S. Monroe Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning11:57 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Property2:49 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Domestic — No Assault5:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check7:06 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies8:07 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm10:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Public Service11:36 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Citation Disorderly Conduct Crime Law Criminal Law Highway Police Euclid N. Crash False Alarm W. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
