Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 5-6
Oct 7, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5
6:05 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
8:56 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
11:39 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
5:01 p.m., E. Park St., assault
6:03 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
7:15 p.m., S. Washington Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
9:27 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies

Thursday, Oct. 6
12:27 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., alcohol violation, citation issued
1:27 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
9:06 a.m., E. Dakota Ave. assault, refer to prosecutor
9:43 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
11:07 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash
12:13 p.m., E. Sully Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
3:03 p.m., Hampton Dr., vandalism, inactive case
3:21 p.m., E. Irwin St., welfare check
3:34 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
4:23 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash
6:38 p.m., E. Church St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
8:30 p.m., E. Park St., assault
9:40 p.m., Washington Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
