Wednesday, Oct. 6

12:24 a.m., S. Brule St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:52 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:56 a.m., Airport Rd., Information, Unfounded

10:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

12:17 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

2:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

4:01 p.m., E. Park St., Fraud

7:01 p.m., E. 7th St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:04 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

10:46 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

Thursday, Oct. 7

12:56 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

1:25 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash

2:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

2:58 p.m., Kennedy Loop, Family and Children

3:37 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

4:11 p.m., E. 7th St., Mental Health

4:12 p.m., Airport Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

6:32 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Complaint

7:30 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

7:33 p.m., Buffalo St., Traffic Complaint

9:34 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments