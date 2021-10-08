Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 6-7 Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Oct. 612:24 a.m., S. Brule St., Assisting Other Agencies5:52 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health9:56 a.m., Airport Rd., Information, Unfounded10:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Unable to Locate12:17 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies1:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case2:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property4:01 p.m., E. Park St., Fraud7:01 p.m., E. 7th St., Assisting Other Agencies9:04 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained10:46 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare CheckThursday, Oct. 712:56 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate1:25 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash2:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint2:58 p.m., Kennedy Loop, Family and Children3:37 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash4:11 p.m., E. 7th St., Mental Health4:12 p.m., Airport Rd., Assisting Other Agencies6:32 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Complaint7:30 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information7:33 p.m., Buffalo St., Traffic Complaint9:34 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Complaint Crash Highway E. N. Harrison N. Euclid Ave. Agency W. Sioux Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
