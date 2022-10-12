Friday, Oct. 7
12:44 a.m., S. Jackson Ave., information, unable to locate
5:13 a.m., Case Dr., public service
5:28 a.m., S. Robert St., trespass, inactive case
8:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues
8:33 a.m., E. Franklin St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
9:44 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., found property
9:55 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
3:03 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, public service
4:46 p.m., Kennedy Dr., animal complaint — domestic, animal released to
5:12 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash
6:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
9:44 p.m., Sebree Pl., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Oct. 8
12:19 a.m., E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
2:15 a.m., S. Brule St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
11:57 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, PARS assistance
1:25 p.m., S. Highland Ave., traffic crash
3:23 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic crash
4:07 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., information, unable to locate
7:41 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., vandalism
8:25 p.m., N. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
Sunday, Oct. 9
4:14 a.m., N. Tyler Ave., mental health
11:13 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., burglary, inactive case
1:46 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., vandalism, inactive case
5:16 p.m., Antelope St., mental health, refer to prosecutor
8:15 p.m., 4th St., information
10:01 p.m., E. 5th St., disorderly conduct, detained
Monday, Oct. 10
12:43 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., parking enforcement
2:56 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., welfare check
9:35 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., information
12:19 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal missing, unable to locate
1:02 p.m. Flag Mountain Dr., assisting other agencies
1:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal found
1:59 p.m., S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies
5:01 p.m., Airport Rd., assisting other agencies
7:35 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., domestic — no assault
8:02 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., domestic — no assault
10:30 p.m., S. Central Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
10:44 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., tobacco violation, citation issued
Tuesday, Oct. 11
12:55 a.m., Bushfield Dr., suspicious person, unable to locate
2:29 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
2:43 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
2:59 a.m., S. Madison Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
3:11 a.m., E. Sully Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
3:13 a.m., E. Sully Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
3:48 a.m., Bulow Dr., intoxicated person, detained
8:34 a.m., E. Robinson Ave., parking enforcement
10:19 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement
10:40 a.m., N. Taylor Ave., parking enforcement, unable to locate
10:56 a.m., Hwy 1806, assisting other agencies
2:03 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
3:17 p.m., 205th St., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
6:27 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, alarms
6:49 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
8:25 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
9:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
11:09 p.m., N. Central Ave., suspicious person
11:52 p.m., N. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
