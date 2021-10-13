Friday, Oct. 8
1:47 a.m., E. Cabot St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
2:14 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
7:54 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
8:22 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Public Service
9:38 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Harassment
10:05 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Trespass, Verbal Warning
10:32 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property
10:43 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
2:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
3:07 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
3:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
6:22 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Warrant or Summons
6:46 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
7:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information
9:06 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
9:12 p.m., W. 5th St., Information
10:04 p.m., E. 4th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
Saturday, Oct. 9
1:18 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Suspicious Person
4:07 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
4:29 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Warrant or Summons, Detained
6:33 a.m., E. Hwy 34, Alarms, False Alarm
7:04 a.m., Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies
12:15 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Extra Patrol
2:51 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Information
4:59 p.m., Northstar Ave., Intoxicated Person
6:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
7 p.m., E. Church St., Suspicious Person
8:17 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person
Sunday, Oct. 10
12:40 a.m., Vista Loop, Theft, Inactive Case
1:13 a.m., Buffalo St., Alarms, False Alarm
8:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
11:37 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
1:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
2:34 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
3:34 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Found Property
4:18 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Family and Children, Unable to Locate
5:14 p.m., Case Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
7:25 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
8:07 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
Monday, Oct. 11
7:42 a.m., N. Evans St., Disorderly Conduct
8:25 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
10:29 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Civil Issues
11:09 a.m., S. Washington Ave., Found Bike
11:31 a.m., E. 5th St., Mental Health, Detained
1:03 p.m., Laframboise, Intoxicated Person, Detained
2:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave, Information
4:12 p.m., E. Kay St., Information
5:56 p.m., E. 2nd Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:18 p.m., E. Park St., 911 Hang Up/Misdial
10:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property
Tuesday, Oct. 12
12:03 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:38 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person
2:38 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Missing Person
8:17 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check
8:35 a.m., Capitol Visitor, Assisting Other Agencies
11:35 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
12:05 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:42 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service
12:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
5:06 p.m., E. Seneca St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
7:08 p.m., S. Central Ave., Domestic — No Assault
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
