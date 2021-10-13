Friday, Oct. 8

1:47 a.m., E. Cabot St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

2:14 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

7:54 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

8:22 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Public Service

9:38 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Harassment

10:05 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Trespass, Verbal Warning

10:32 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

10:43 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

2:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

3:07 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

3:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

6:22 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Warrant or Summons

6:46 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

7:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

9:06 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:12 p.m., W. 5th St., Information

10:04 p.m., E. 4th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

Saturday, Oct. 9

1:18 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Suspicious Person

4:07 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

4:29 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Warrant or Summons, Detained

6:33 a.m., E. Hwy 34, Alarms, False Alarm

7:04 a.m., Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

12:15 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Extra Patrol

2:51 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Information

4:59 p.m., Northstar Ave., Intoxicated Person

6:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7 p.m., E. Church St., Suspicious Person

8:17 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person

Sunday, Oct. 10

12:40 a.m., Vista Loop, Theft, Inactive Case

1:13 a.m., Buffalo St., Alarms, False Alarm

8:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:37 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

1:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

2:34 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

3:34 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Found Property

4:18 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Family and Children, Unable to Locate

5:14 p.m., Case Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

7:25 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:07 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

Monday, Oct. 11

7:42 a.m., N. Evans St., Disorderly Conduct

8:25 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

10:29 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Civil Issues

11:09 a.m., S. Washington Ave., Found Bike

11:31 a.m., E. 5th St., Mental Health, Detained

1:03 p.m., Laframboise, Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave, Information

4:12 p.m., E. Kay St., Information

5:56 p.m., E. 2nd Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:18 p.m., E. Park St., 911 Hang Up/Misdial

10:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

Tuesday, Oct. 12

12:03 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:38 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

2:38 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Missing Person

8:17 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

8:35 a.m., Capitol Visitor, Assisting Other Agencies

11:35 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

12:05 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:42 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

12:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

5:06 p.m., E. Seneca St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

7:08 p.m., S. Central Ave., Domestic — No Assault

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

