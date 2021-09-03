featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Sep. 1-2 Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Sept. 12:18 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Mental Health5:04 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case9:05 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health, Detained9:48 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case11:32 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check11:40 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Mental Health, Detained11:49 a.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property12:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm5:03 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance6:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm11:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil IssuesThursday, Sept. 212:07 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Citation Issued12:11 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies12:40 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained2:53 a.m., Hwy 14, Welfare Check2:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health9:10 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Found Bike10:04 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate3:41 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues4:03 p.m., Preston Pl., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound4:59 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Information5:39 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained6:56 p.m., E. 5th St., Alarms, Unable to Locate7:56 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Public Service10:37 p.m., E. 5th St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Complaint W. Sioux Ave. Law Medicine Highway Police Animal E. Assistance False Alarm Citation Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
