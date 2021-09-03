Wednesday, Sept. 1

2:18 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Mental Health

5:04 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case

9:05 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health, Detained

9:48 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case

11:32 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

11:40 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Mental Health, Detained

11:49 a.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property

12:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:03 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

6:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

Thursday, Sept. 2

12:07 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Citation Issued

12:11 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

12:40 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:53 a.m., Hwy 14, Welfare Check

2:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:10 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Found Bike

10:04 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:41 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues

4:03 p.m., Preston Pl., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

4:59 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Information

5:39 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

6:56 p.m., E. 5th St., Alarms, Unable to Locate

7:56 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Public Service

10:37 p.m., E. 5th St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

