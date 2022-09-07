Friday, Sep. 2
3:05 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., civil issues
10:06 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., information
10:27 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., family and children
11:48 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., information
1:34 p.m., S. Huron Ave., mental health
3:12 p.m., Governors Dr., alarms, false alarm
3:47 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
4:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
5:43 p.m., Sibert Pl., information, unfounded
7:41 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
8:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
8:59 p.m., E. Sully Ave., information
10:32 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning
Saturday, Sep. 3
1:43 a.m., Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
4:42 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
11:20 a.m., N. Van Buren Ave., animal missing
12:42 p.m., Lakeview Ct., welfare check
3:01 p.m., Sheila Dr., welfare check
3:07 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
3:48 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, assisting other agencies
5:01 p.m., E. Park St., vandalism, inactive case
5:55 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
6:09 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained
6:48 p.m., E. Sully Ave., intoxicated person
7:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check
8:22 p.m., Orion Ave., drug offense, unable to locate
Sunday, Sep. 4
12:08 a.m., S. Central Ave., suspicious person
2:27 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
3:12 a.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
3:43 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
9:12 a.m., E. 2nd St., animal complaint — domestic
10:10 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person
11:36 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
12:27 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., family and children, refer to prosecutor
1:58 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, found property
2:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
2:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., theft, refer to prosecutor
10:29 p.m., Kennedy Dr., mischief, unable to locate
11:17 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., mental health
11:43 p.m., LaFramboise, missing person, unfounded
Monday, Sep. 5
1:14 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., information
1:57 a.m., E. 5th St., intoxicated person, unable to locate
9:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
10:35 a.m., N. Adams Ave., assisting other agencies
10:40 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., information
11:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
11:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
12:43 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., civil issues
5:08 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., animal found
5:19 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
7:52 p.m., S. Polk Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
10:38 p.m., Bushfield Dr., assisting other agencies
Tuesday, Sep. 6
1:51 a.m., Lakeview Ct., animal complaint — domestic, written warning
5:47 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
11 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm
3:09 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
5:34 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mischief, unable to locate
8:03 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
10:12 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person
11:25 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., mischief, unable to locate
11:31 p.m., Governors Dr., found bike
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
