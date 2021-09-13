Friday, Sept. 10

2:43 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

3:07 a.m., S. Robert St., Assault, Unfounded

4:10 a.m., La Barge Ct., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

7:58 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Parking Enforcement, Written Warning

9:03 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

10:49 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Welfare Check, Unfounded

1:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

3:23 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement

3:26 p.m., Neltom Dr., Welfare Check

3:52 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

4 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues

4:22 p.m., S. Ree St., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

4:27 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash

4:32 p.m., N. Yankton Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:24 p.m., Woodriver Dr., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:29 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

7:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

8:36 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing

9:11 p.m., Memory Ln., Assisting Other Agencies

9:16 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Extra Patrol

9:42 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

Saturday, Sept. 11

12:28 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Person

1:36 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

1:44 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief, Refer to Prosecutor

1:50 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:37 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement

2:47 a.m., Yellowstone St., Traffic Complaint

6:51 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:46 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:24 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

10:30 a.m., S. Jackson Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11:36 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12:35 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

1:37 p.m., Venus St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:27 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing

4:41 p.m., S. Chapelle St., Animal Missing

5:13 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

6:25 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Extra Patrol

6:45 p.m., S. Ree St., Public Service

7:06 p.m., Marina Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

7:29 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

Sunday, Sept. 12

12:34 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unfounded

2:33 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Domestic — No Assault

2:57 a.m., E. Park St., Family and Children

4:05 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:59 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

1:24 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

Tags

Load comments