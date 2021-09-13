Friday, Sept. 10
2:43 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
3:07 a.m., S. Robert St., Assault, Unfounded
4:10 a.m., La Barge Ct., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
7:58 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Parking Enforcement, Written Warning
9:03 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash
10:49 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Welfare Check, Unfounded
1:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
3:23 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement
3:26 p.m., Neltom Dr., Welfare Check
3:52 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies
4 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues
4:22 p.m., S. Ree St., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor
4:27 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash
4:32 p.m., N. Yankton Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
6:24 p.m., Woodriver Dr., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate
7:29 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
7:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct
8:36 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing
9:11 p.m., Memory Ln., Assisting Other Agencies
9:16 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Extra Patrol
9:42 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct
10:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
Saturday, Sept. 11
12:28 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Person
1:36 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
1:44 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief, Refer to Prosecutor
1:50 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:37 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement
2:47 a.m., Yellowstone St., Traffic Complaint
6:51 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:46 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:24 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
10:30 a.m., S. Jackson Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
11:36 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
12:35 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
1:37 p.m., Venus St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:27 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing
4:41 p.m., S. Chapelle St., Animal Missing
5:13 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
6:25 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Extra Patrol
6:45 p.m., S. Ree St., Public Service
7:06 p.m., Marina Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
7:29 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
Sunday, Sept. 12
12:34 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unfounded
2:33 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Domestic — No Assault
2:57 a.m., E. Park St., Family and Children
4:05 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:59 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property
1:24 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
7:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information
