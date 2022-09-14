featured Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 12-13 Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Sept. 1212:19 a.m., E. Park St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued8:56 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., civil issues9:12 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., public service12:51 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash1:03 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies2:08 p.m., S. Pawnee St., civil issues2:10 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., traffic crash2:48 p.m., S. Pierre St., parking enforcement3:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained7:17 p.m., S. Grant Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning7:38 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance9:39 p.m., Sibert Pl., assisting other agencies, unable to locate9:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained10:30 p.m., E. Park St., family and children, unfoundedTuesday, Sept. 131:46 a.m., E. Humboldt St., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate6:07 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct8:02 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued8:28 a.m., E. Wells Ave., harassment, refer to prosecutor10:22 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check11:54 a.m., E. Sully Ave., vandalism, inactive case12:02 p.m., S. Henry St., welfare check1:03 p.m., N. Airport Rr., assisting other agencies3:13 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate4:38 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., parking enforcement5:43 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash8:26 p.m., W. 2nd St., missing property, inactive caseUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enforcement Parking Ticket E. Wells Ave. Highway Transports St. Parking Agency E. Park Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit The readers have decided who the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre is! Results coming September 29th!
