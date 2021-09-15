Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 13-14 Sep 15, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Sept. 1312:03 a.m., Hwy 83 N. Assisting Other Agencies12:20 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor8:04 a.m., W. 3rd St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning9:25 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound12:15 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public Service3:12 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check5:14 p.m., S. Central Ave., Animal Missing6:58 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning10:16 p.m., Sheila Dr., Extra Patrol10:49 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check11:13 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate11:25 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., InformationTuesday, Sept. 1412:27 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning11:42 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case3:26 p.m., E. Church St., Public Service3:48 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate5:41 p.m., Sheila Dr., Welfare Check5:52 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate7:07 p.m., S. Central Ave., Theft, Inactive Case7:28 p.m., S. Central Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case9:27 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance10:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal ImpoundUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags N. Euclid Ave. E. Highway Check Dr. Welfare Assistance W. Sioux Ave. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
