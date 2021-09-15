Monday, Sept. 13

12:03 a.m., Hwy 83 N. Assisting Other Agencies

12:20 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor

8:04 a.m., W. 3rd St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

9:25 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

12:15 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public Service

3:12 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

5:14 p.m., S. Central Ave., Animal Missing

6:58 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

10:16 p.m., Sheila Dr., Extra Patrol

10:49 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

11:13 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:25 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

Tuesday, Sept. 14

12:27 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

11:42 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

3:26 p.m., E. Church St., Public Service

3:48 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

5:41 p.m., Sheila Dr., Welfare Check

5:52 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

7:07 p.m., S. Central Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

7:28 p.m., S. Central Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

9:27 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

10:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

