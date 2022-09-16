featured Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 14-15 Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Sept. 142:35 a.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check6:45 a.m., S. McKinley Ave., animal found, animal released to8:26 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm10:37 a.m., S. Highland Ave., found property11:50 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., public service, unable to locate4:24 p.m., S. Henry St., civil issues5:11 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct5:30 p.m., Woodriver Dr., animal complaint — non-domestic, unable to locate7:21 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locateThursday, Sept. 157:45 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., mischief, unable to locate9:24 a.m., N. 1st St., found property9:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate11:20 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., information11:49 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement1:26 p.m., E. Humboldt St., protection order violation, inactive case5:14 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., mental health6:11 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service7:47 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., civil issues9:23 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare checkUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Animal Highway Medicine Dr. N. Garfield Ave. Complaint Property S. Mckinley Ave. S. Highland Ave. Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit The readers have decided who the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre is! Results coming September 29th!
