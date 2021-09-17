Wednesday, Sept. 15

12:46 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

1:44 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

5:01 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

5:14 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

7:25 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health

8:55 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

11:46 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Public Service

2:41 p.m., S. Ree St., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

2:48 p.m., Pasque Dr., Found Property

3:06 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case

5:14 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

5:32 p.m., Venus St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

6 p.m., Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

6:15 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Surrendered, Animal Impound

7:48 p.m., Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

7:52 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:20 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

9:56 p.m., Bulow Dr., Animal Missing

11:55 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mischief

Thursday, Sept. 16

12:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

3:46 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

7 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:45 a.m., 4th St., Traffic Crash

8:36 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property

10:39 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

12:12 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues

4:59 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:10 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check

5:25 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

7:36 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

7:55 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

