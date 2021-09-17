featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 15-16 Capital Journal Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Sept. 1512:46 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To1:44 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained5:01 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check5:14 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm7:25 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health8:55 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check11:46 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Public Service2:41 p.m., S. Ree St., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor2:48 p.m., Pasque Dr., Found Property3:06 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case5:14 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash5:32 p.m., Venus St., Vandalism, Inactive Case6 p.m., Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies6:15 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Surrendered, Animal Impound7:48 p.m., Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies7:52 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Assisting Other Agencies9:20 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate9:56 p.m., Bulow Dr., Animal Missing11:55 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., MischiefThursday, Sept. 1612:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health3:46 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person7 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate7:45 a.m., 4th St., Traffic Crash8:36 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property10:39 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor12:12 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues4:59 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Alarms, False Alarm5:10 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check5:25 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning7:36 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To7:55 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other AgenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags W. Sioux Ave. E. Complaint Animal Crime Police Medicine Law Sully Agency Domestic Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
