Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 16-18
Sep 19, 2022

Friday, Sept. 16
9:27 a.m., S. Polk Ave., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
10:30 a.m., E. Kay St., missing person, unfounded
10:39 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., theft
11:53 a.m., S. Henry St., found property
4:10 p.m., N. Madison Ave., information
4:59 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
5:17 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., protection order violation
5:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
5:47 p.m., E. Wells Ave., mental health
6:12 p.m., Eastgate Ave., found property
6:32 p.m., Hwy 14, assisting other agencies
7:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., public service
7:34 p.m., S. Highland Ave., fireworks, verbal warning
8:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., missing property, unable to locate
10:35 p.m., Sunset Dr., disorderly conduct

Saturday, Sept. 17
12:40 a.m., E. Park St., extra patrol
12:59 a.m., Bushfield Dr., missing person
8:39 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
9:31 a.m., E. Church St., public service
10:04 a.m., E. Wells Ave., family and children, inactive case
10:43 a.m., S. Ree St., parking enforcement
12:17 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check
3:45 p.m., N. Hwy 14, disorderly conduct
4:14 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
5:46 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., animal complaint — domestic
5:46 p.m., E. Franklin St., animal complaint — domestic
6:38 p.m., Kay St., animal complaint — domestic
7:05 p.m., E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
9:49 p.m., Robinson Ave., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning
10:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., missing person
11:29 p.m., E. Park St., missing person

Sunday, Sept. 18
1:54 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., welfare check
2:22 a.m., E. Irwin St., suspicious odor
12:50 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., mischief
1:29 p.m., E. Pawn St., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
3:04 p.m., Norbeck Dr., welfare check, unfounded
4:40 p.m., Marina Ave., missing person
8:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal found animal, released to
8:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
