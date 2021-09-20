Friday, Sept. 17
2:03 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Extra Patrol
2:41 a.m., E. Park St., Information, Unfounded
4:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
6:31 a.m., E. Park St., Information
10:29 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., Harassment, Unable to Locate
10:45 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Welfare Check
12:50 p.m., Abbey Rd., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
1:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
1:17 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft Citation Issued
1:21 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Animal Missing
2:01 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property
6:51 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Information
7:02 p.m., E. Sioux Ace., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor
7:10 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
7:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:54 p.m., Winchester Dr., Animal Found, Animal Impound
8:13 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing
11:30 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:54 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
11:58 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
Saturday, Sept. 18
12:21 a.m., W. 3rd St., Family and Children
12:23 a.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies
12:48 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
1:47 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:46 a.m., Deadwood Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:50 a.m., Hwy 34, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:07 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
12:04 p.m., Cambridge Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
12:11 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
4:20 p.m., Hampton Dr., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
5:19 p.m., W. Oak St., Disorderly Conduct
5:37 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct Unable to Locate
7:21 p.m., S. Robert St., Intoxicated Person
7:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
7:40 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
11:03 p.m., S. Central Ave., Vandalism Inactive Case
Sunday, Sept. 19
1:47 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person
3:09 a.m., Buffalo St., Domestic — No Assault, Verbal Warning
7:55 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm
8:52 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property
11:38 a.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property
11:51 a.m., E. Irwin St., Found Property
2:10 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
5:46 a.m., N. Washington Ave., Assault, Unfounded
6:20 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:57 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
10:37 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
11:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance
11:47 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disorderly Conduct
11:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
