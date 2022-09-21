featured Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 19-20 Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Sept. 1912:02 p.m., N. Huron Ave., assisting other agencies12:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, unable to locate1:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., information2:37 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., vandalism2:46 p.m., E. Park St., suspicious odor3:08 p.m., E. 4th St., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound3:16 p.m., E. Wells Ave., trespass, verbal warning5:07 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., family and children10:13 p.m., E. Sully Ave., missing personTuesday, Sept. 204:09 a.m., S. Central Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor7:32 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies, unable to locate8:19 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic complaint10:11 a.m., N. Grand Ave., traffic crash, inactive case10:30 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement12:01 p.m., Airport Rd., alarms1:47 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate4:14 p.m., Yellowstone St., traffic complaint, verbal warning6:25 p.m., S. Ree St., traffic crash7:07 p.m., Northstar Ave., assisting other agencies8:48 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm10:03 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agency Traffic Complaint Highway Transports Officer Police Blotter Prosecutor False Alarm Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit The readers have decided who the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre is! Results coming September 29th!
