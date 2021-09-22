Monday, Sept. 20

12:34 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

7:54 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

9:46 a.m., N. Madison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

11:55 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

12:32 p.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property

1:43 p.m., Capitol Ave., Found Property

2:30 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property

6:05 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:25 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:14 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

9:52 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

10:57 p.m., E. 5th St., Trespass

Tuesday, Sept. 21

12:09 a.m., 284th Ave., Welfare Check

9:04 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

11:19 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

1:41 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct

1:59 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms

7:43 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

9:54 p.m., Reen St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

