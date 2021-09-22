featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 20-21 Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Sept. 2012:34 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information, Unable to Locate7:54 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate9:46 a.m., N. Madison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate11:55 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning12:32 p.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property1:43 p.m., Capitol Ave., Found Property2:30 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property6:05 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate6:25 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm9:14 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate9:52 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate10:57 p.m., E. 5th St., TrespassTuesday, Sept. 2112:09 a.m., 284th Ave., Welfare Check9:04 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor11:19 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies12:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate1:41 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct1:59 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms7:43 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check9:54 p.m., Reen St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Disorderly Conduct Welfare Highway Crime Police Medicine Complaint Check N. Harrison Agency W. Sioux Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
