Wednesday, Sept. 22

12:57 a.m., E. 8th St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

1:10 a.m., E. Church St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

9:49 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

10:47 a.m., E. 8th St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

4:10 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Extra Patrol

5:32 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic

6:35 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Intoxicated Person

7:17 p.m., Yucca Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic

8:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:50 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To

Thursday, Sept. 23

12:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

6:37 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic

3:53 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

6:25 p.m., W. 4th St., Assisting Other Agencies

6:41 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

7:55 p.m., Pasque Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic

10:53 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

11:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:54 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments