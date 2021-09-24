featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 22-23 Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Sept. 2212:57 a.m., E. 8th St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued1:10 a.m., E. Church St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued9:49 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning10:47 a.m., E. 8th St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate4:10 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Extra Patrol5:32 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic6:35 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Intoxicated Person7:17 p.m., Yucca Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic8:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm8:50 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released ToThursday, Sept. 2312:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate6:37 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic3:53 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate6:25 p.m., W. 4th St., Assisting Other Agencies6:41 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information7:55 p.m., Pasque Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic10:53 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check11:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health11:54 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False AlarmUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parking Ticket Enforcement Highway Medicine Commerce W. Sioux Parking E. Sioux Animal False Alarm Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
