Friday, Sept. 23
3:27 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., suspicious vehicle
6:59 a.m., S. Central Ave., parking enforcement, citation issued
10:53 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., public service
11:25 a.m., Capitol Ave., information, unable to locate
11:30 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check
1:18 p.m., S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
2:13 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., civil issues
4:58 p.m., Park St., welfare check
6:08 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Mischief, Unable to Locate
6:25 p.m., Kennedy Dr., extra patrol
7:34 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., warrant or summons, unable to locate
7:54 p.m., S. Central Ave., theft, inactive case
9:14 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., assault
9:23 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
9:25 p.m., S. Central Ave., fireworks
11:58 p.m., N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Sept. 24
3:27 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., information, unfounded
10:45 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
12:23 p.m., W. 4th St., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning
12:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., drug offense
2:01 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, found property
3:41 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
5:24 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., found property, inactive case
9:20 p.m., Bushfield Dr., disturbing the peace
10:28 p.m., E. 7th St., assisting other agencies
11:25 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
Sunday, Sept. 25
12:17 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, refer to prosecutor
2:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, verbal warning
5:54 a.m., S. Central Ave., intoxicated person, unfounded
9:54 a.m., E. Sully Ave., family and children
2:09 p.m., Harrison Ave., animal complaint — domestic
2:36 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., vandalism, inactive case
4:09 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., juvenile offenses
4:13 p.m., S. Brule St., intoxicated person, detained
6:09 p.m., E. 5th St., found property
8:22 p.m., E. 4th St., alarms, false alarm
9:39 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., disturbing the peace
11:10 p.m., Lancaster Loop, animal missing
11:48 p.m., E. Wells Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.