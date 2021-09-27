featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 24-26 Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Sept. 244:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Theft, Inactive Case8:06 a.m., E. Highway 34, Public Service8:10 a.m., Coyote St., Information8:20 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Protection Order Violation, Unfounded8:26 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues12:59 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning2:54 p.m., Sheila Dr., Information4:07 p.m., N. Central Ave., Information, Unable to Locate5:15 p.m., E. Church St., Welfare Check6:57 p.m., W. 2nd St., Juvenile Offenses7:44 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate10:21 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found PropertySaturday, Sept. 251:39 a.m., Buffalo St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning3:49 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case7:57 a.m., Hwy 83, SB Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate9:50 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check10:57 a.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate11:53 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Inactive Case12:20 p.m., S. Coteau St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate1:11 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Missing4:33 p.m., E. 7th St., Mental Health4:53 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies5:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash10:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal MissingSunday, Sept. 268:10 a.m., Harney Ct., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning9:59 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing, Refer to Prosecutor1:19 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Information2:06 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Information5:40 p.m., E. 4th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies5:44 p.m., Abbey Rd., Traffic Crash6:41 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information7:16 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Assisting Other Agencies7:52 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning8:14 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate8:22 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated PersonUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Animal Complaint Highway Transports E. Agency Hwy Warning N. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
