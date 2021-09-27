Friday, Sept. 24

4:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

8:06 a.m., E. Highway 34, Public Service

8:10 a.m., Coyote St., Information

8:20 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Protection Order Violation, Unfounded

8:26 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues

12:59 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

2:54 p.m., Sheila Dr., Information

4:07 p.m., N. Central Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

5:15 p.m., E. Church St., Welfare Check

6:57 p.m., W. 2nd St., Juvenile Offenses

7:44 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:21 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property

Saturday, Sept. 25

1:39 a.m., Buffalo St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

3:49 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

7:57 a.m., Hwy 83, SB Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:50 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

10:57 a.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

11:53 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

12:20 p.m., S. Coteau St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

1:11 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Missing

4:33 p.m., E. 7th St., Mental Health

4:53 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

10:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Missing

Sunday, Sept. 26

8:10 a.m., Harney Ct., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

9:59 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing, Refer to Prosecutor

1:19 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Information

2:06 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Information

5:40 p.m., E. 4th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:44 p.m., Abbey Rd., Traffic Crash

6:41 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

7:16 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:52 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

8:14 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:22 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments