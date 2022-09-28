featured Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 26-27 Sep 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Sept. 268:21 a.m., 5th St., welfare check, unable to locate9:53 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., traffic crash2:30 p.m., S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies3:38 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., information4:11 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check4:21 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., assisting other agencies4:48 p.m., S. Crow St., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound5:48 p.m., W. 4th St., mischief, unable to locate7:53 p.m., E. Sully Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning8:30 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct9:30 p.m., Buffalo St., domestic — no assault, detainedTuesday, Sept. 276:01 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., welfare check2:58 p.m., E. Summit Ave., domestic — no assault3:13 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning3:40 p.m., E. Church St., animal complaint — non-domestic3:54 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies4:03 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., parking enforcement4:28 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., information7:11 p.m., Sibert Pl., civil issues7:43 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., mischief, unable to locate7:46 p.m., E. Sully Ave., missing person11:32 p.m., Clarice Dr., warrant or summons, refer to prosecutorUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Check Summons Crime Highway Police Law Warrant Assault Prosecutor Welfare Warning Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit The readers have decided who the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre is! Results coming September 29th!
