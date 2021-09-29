Monday, Sept. 27

1:32 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:34 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

8:52 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

11:05 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint

11:14 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

2:09 p.m., E. Park St., Information, Refer to Prosecutor

3:17 p.m., S. Robert St., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor

4:37 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:47 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash

7:31 p.m., E. Pawn St., Trespass

8:43 p.m., S. Court Pl., Traffic Crash

11:06 p.m., E. Park St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

11:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

Tuesday, Sept. 28

7:35 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:08 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Information

8:12 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:15 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:52 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information

1:04 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement

2:08 p.m., S. Central Ave., Civil Issues

6:13 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

6:45 p.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person

7:42 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Disorderly Conduct

7:52 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:42 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

