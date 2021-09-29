featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 27-28 Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Sept. 271:32 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm8:34 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash8:52 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash11:05 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint11:14 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Assisting Other Agencies2:09 p.m., E. Park St., Information, Refer to Prosecutor3:17 p.m., S. Robert St., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor4:37 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate4:47 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash7:31 p.m., E. Pawn St., Trespass8:43 p.m., S. Court Pl., Traffic Crash11:06 p.m., E. Park St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate11:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental HealthTuesday, Sept. 287:35 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate8:08 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Information8:12 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies8:15 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm9:52 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies1 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information1:04 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement2:08 p.m., S. Central Ave., Civil Issues6:13 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate6:45 p.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person7:42 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Disorderly Conduct7:52 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health9:42 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, DetainedUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. E. Traffic E. Capitol Ave. Highway Transports Agency Complaint N. Garfield Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
