Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 28-29
Sep 30, 2022

Wednesday, Sept. 28
1:38 a.m., E. Park St., domestic — no assault
7:48 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., animal missing
10:59 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
1:18 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., assisting other agencies
2:25 p.m., Crested Ave., assisting other agencies
3:16 p.m., SD Hwy 34, traffic crash
3:26 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning
3:36 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
8:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
10:49 p.m., N. Highland Ave., domestic — no assault

Thursday, Sept. 29
3:46 a.m., S. Robert St., disorderly conduct
8:08 a.m., Woodriver Dr., welfare check
8:12 a.m., E. Church St., suspicious person, unable to locate
8:15 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., information
3:14 p.m., Parkwood Dr., traffic crash
4:17 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
5:42 p.m., E. Irwin St., information
7:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., civil issues
8:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
9:16 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
