Wednesday, Sept. 29

8:33 a.m., Reen St., Welfare Check

11:17 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct

12:19 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Missing Person

12:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:23 p.m., Mac Ln., Harassment, Verbal Warning

6:17 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Unfounded

7:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

7:08 p.m., E. Reen St., Domestic — No Assault

7:15 p.m., Mars St., Animal Missing

7:29 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Thursday, Sept. 30

10:08 a.m., Case Dr., Civil Issues

10:42 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

11:48 a.m., Table St., Trespass, Verbal Warning

3:34 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

3:56 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Juvenile Offenses

4:17 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Parking Enforcement

4:25 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

4:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

5:23 p.m., E. Wynoka Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

6:06 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To

6:43 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement

7:51 p.m., Mars St., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

