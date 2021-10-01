Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 29-30 Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Sept. 298:33 a.m., Reen St., Welfare Check11:17 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct12:19 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Missing Person12:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies2:23 p.m., Mac Ln., Harassment, Verbal Warning6:17 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Unfounded7:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct7:08 p.m., E. Reen St., Domestic — No Assault7:15 p.m., Mars St., Animal Missing7:29 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other AgenciesThursday, Sept. 3010:08 a.m., Case Dr., Civil Issues10:42 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case11:48 a.m., Table St., Trespass, Verbal Warning3:34 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash3:56 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Juvenile Offenses4:17 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Parking Enforcement4:25 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic4:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor5:23 p.m., E. Wynoka Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning6:06 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To6:43 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement7:51 p.m., Mars St., Disorderly ConductUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
