Friday, Sept. 3
1:07 a.m., E. 9th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unfounded
4:14 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained
7:44 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
11:17 a.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:37 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
2:48 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health, Detained
2:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
3:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Verbal Warning
6:08 p.m., Lowell Ave., Traffic Crash
6:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check
7:58 p.m., W. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies
8:13 p.m., E. Irwin St., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
8:42 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:57 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
10:17 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Parking Enforcement
10:37 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
10:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct
10:52 p.m., S. Brule St., Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate
11:32 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies
Saturday, Sept. 4
12:59 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check
1:46 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Animal Missing
6:32 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Missing
8:59 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues
9:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:55 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
10:18 a.m., Grandview St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
12:43 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
1:04 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Animal Found
1:19 p.m., W. 7th St., Suspicious Vehicle
7:57 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
8:15 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:17 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
8:43 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
9:27 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
Sunday, Sept. 5
12:55 a.m., E. Park St., Animal Missing
1 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
8:24 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
11:45 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
12:25 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Information
2:24 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Family and Children
5:34 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
6:57 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property
7:01 p.m., Abbey Rd., Traffic Crash — Injury
9:07 p.m., Fir St., Information, Unable to Locate
9:51 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
9:56 p.m., Fairway Dr., Traffic Crash
10:07 p.m., Reen St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate
10:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
Monday, Sept. 6
1:09 a.m., E. Park St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
1:46 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained
5:09 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
7:11 a.m., Ridgeway Pl., All Other Criminal Offenses
7:35 a.m., S. Monroe Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
9:08 a.m., S. Henry St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
10:20 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Written Warning
10:54 a.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
11:19 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Found Property
12:15 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Family and Children
12:42 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Mischief, Verbal Warning
3:35 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
8:32 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
8:38 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Unfounded
Tuesday, Sept. 7
12:53 a.m., Bulow Dr., Domestic — No Assault
2:16 a.m., Mars St., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued
4:08 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mental Health
8:05 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued
12:44 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information
9:02 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
9:46 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case
9:50 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Extra Patrol
10:21 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
