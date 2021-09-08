Friday, Sept. 3

1:07 a.m., E. 9th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unfounded

4:14 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained

7:44 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:17 a.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:37 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

2:48 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health, Detained

2:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

3:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Verbal Warning

6:08 p.m., Lowell Ave., Traffic Crash

6:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check

7:58 p.m., W. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:13 p.m., E. Irwin St., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

8:42 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:57 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

10:17 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Parking Enforcement

10:37 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

10:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:52 p.m., S. Brule St., Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate

11:32 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

Saturday, Sept. 4

12:59 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

1:46 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Animal Missing

6:32 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Missing

8:59 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues

9:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:55 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:18 a.m., Grandview St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

12:43 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

1:04 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Animal Found

1:19 p.m., W. 7th St., Suspicious Vehicle

7:57 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:15 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:17 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

8:43 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

9:27 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

Sunday, Sept. 5

12:55 a.m., E. Park St., Animal Missing

1 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

8:24 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

11:45 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

12:25 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Information

2:24 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Family and Children

5:34 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:57 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

7:01 p.m., Abbey Rd., Traffic Crash — Injury

9:07 p.m., Fir St., Information, Unable to Locate

9:51 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

9:56 p.m., Fairway Dr., Traffic Crash

10:07 p.m., Reen St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Monday, Sept. 6

1:09 a.m., E. Park St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

1:46 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

5:09 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

7:11 a.m., Ridgeway Pl., All Other Criminal Offenses

7:35 a.m., S. Monroe Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

9:08 a.m., S. Henry St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

10:20 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Written Warning

10:54 a.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

11:19 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Found Property

12:15 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Family and Children

12:42 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Mischief, Verbal Warning

3:35 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

8:32 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:38 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Unfounded

Tuesday, Sept. 7

12:53 a.m., Bulow Dr., Domestic — No Assault

2:16 a.m., Mars St., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued

4:08 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mental Health

8:05 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued

12:44 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

9:02 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

9:46 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case

9:50 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Extra Patrol

10:21 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments