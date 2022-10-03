featured Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Sept. 306:49 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint — domestic6:53 a.m., Airport Rd., public service8:37 a.m., E. Sully Ave., welfare check11:01 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., theft, inactive case12:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash2:44 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash6:49 p.m., Lakewood Dr., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound7:09 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., welfare check7:14 p.m., Sunset Dr., parking enforcement, unfounded8:56 p.m., E. 5th St., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound9:40 p.m., S. Pawnee St., welfare check, unable to locate10:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detainedSaturday, Oct. 112:50 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued10:35 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., family and children10:49 a.m., Hampton Dr., vandalism, inactive case10:51 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., animal found2:18 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal found, animal impound2:55 p.m., N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct3:16 p.m., S. Central Ave., harassment, unfounded3:30 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., information3:36 p.m., Hwy 34, assisting other agencies, unable to locate3:57 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning4:17 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., found property, inactive case5:50 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies7:54 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate8:40 p.m., Hwy 34, animal complaint — deer10:06 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning10:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued10:39 p.m., S. Central Ave., traffic enforcement11:06 p.m., E. 5th St., information11:26 p.m., N. Highlands Ave., animal missing, unable to locateSunday, Oct. 26:38 a.m., Parkwood Dr., assisting other agencies12:12 p.m., Bushfield Dr., animal complaint — domestic, animal released to2:25 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check3:45 p.m., E. Park St., assisting other agencies8:56 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impoundUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Animal Enforcement Highway Crime Transports Citation Impound Agency E. Broadway Ave. Complaint Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit The readers have decided who the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre is! Results coming September 29th!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.