featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 9-10 Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Sept. 91:38 a.m., Clarice Dr., Mental Health, Detained7:25 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Alarms, False Alarm7:47 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case10:59 a.m., Airport Rd., Trespass, Unable to Locate2:54 p.m., Marina Ave., Welfare Check3:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies8:11 p.m., Jamieson Dr., Assisting Other Agencies10:03 p.m., Woodriver Dr., Mental Health11:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare CheckFriday, Sept. 1012:54 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person6:59 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check8 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound10:25 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Assisting Other Agencies11:02 a.m., Lakeside Ln., Animal Complaint — Deer11:29 a.m., Dakota Ave., Missing Property11:58 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint1:23 p.m., Woodriver Dr., Mental Health, Detained2:30 p.m., N. Evans St., Public Service3:08 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint3:58 p.m., S. Central Ave., Theft, Inactive Case5:04 p.m., Bulow Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate10:05 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Unfounded10:05 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct11:06 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Animal Highway Crime Transports Criminal Law E. Check Welfare Complaint E. Broadway Dr. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.