Thursday, Sept. 9

1:38 a.m., Clarice Dr., Mental Health, Detained

7:25 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:47 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

10:59 a.m., Airport Rd., Trespass, Unable to Locate

2:54 p.m., Marina Ave., Welfare Check

3:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:11 p.m., Jamieson Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

10:03 p.m., Woodriver Dr., Mental Health

11:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

Friday, Sept. 10

12:54 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

6:59 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

8 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

10:25 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

11:02 a.m., Lakeside Ln., Animal Complaint — Deer

11:29 a.m., Dakota Ave., Missing Property

11:58 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

1:23 p.m., Woodriver Dr., Mental Health, Detained

2:30 p.m., N. Evans St., Public Service

3:08 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint

3:58 p.m., S. Central Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

5:04 p.m., Bulow Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:05 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Unfounded

10:05 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct

11:06 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

