Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 9-11
Sep 12, 2022

Friday, Sept. 9
7:29 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, assisting other agencies
8:05 a.m., E. 4th St., traffic crash
9:21 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
11:39 a.m., Buffalo St., alarms
11:49 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
12:32 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic crash
12:49 p.m., E. Sully Ave., public service
3:13 p.m., 44.36747, -100.4051, theft, unfounded
5:09 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct
6:48 p.m., S. Madison Ave., animal complaint — domestic
8:11 p.m., W. 5th St., missing person
8:17 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm

Saturday, Sept. 10
2:07 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
9:15 a.m., S. Ree St., public service
1:39 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
1:42 p.m., W. Oak St., traffic complaint
3:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
4:22 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
5:35 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., mischief, inactive case
6:29 p.m., S. Ree St., public service
6:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal released to
7:15 p.m., behind Menards, information
7:49 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., public service
11:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning

Sunday, Sept. 11
12:27 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., information
5:07 a.m., S. Pierre St., mental health
10:02 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
11:07 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health, detained
1:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
5:28 p.m., Train Bridge, welfare check
6:17 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., welfare check
9:50 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., suspicious vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
