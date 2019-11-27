6:57 a.m. - E. Kay St., information

8:25 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., theft

8:51 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., animal complaints

2:07 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

3:10 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement

3:23 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:36 p.m. - Highland Ave., traffic complaint

10:17 p.m. - E. 8th St., disorderly conduct

10:46 p.m. - S. Brule St., missing person-juvenile

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

