Friday, Dec. 20
1:55 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., alarms
9:44 a.m. — E. 2nd St., civil/non-criminal
1:43 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct
2:26 p.m. — E. Park St., parole/probation
3:08 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies
3:54 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., extra patrol
3:56 p.m. — Preston Pl., civil/non-criminal
5:37 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., welfare check
5:52 p.m. — Governors Dr., assisting other agencies
7:10 p.m. — N. Euclid AVe., civil/non-criminal
8:44 p.m. — Hilgers Dr., civil/non-criminal
9:07 p.m. — Sheila Dr., public services
Saturday, Dec. 21
12:14 a.m. — E. 7th St., disorderly conduct
1:16 a.m. — 5th St., traffic enforcement, citation issued
7:15 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., disorderly conduct
10:02 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
12:03 p.m. — S. Hathaway St., littering
12:14 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal
2:07 p.m. — E. 2nd St., civil/non-criminal
2:11 p.m. — Cherry Dr., assisting other agencies
2:26 p.m. — E. 4th St., family & children
4:41 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
8:20 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., welfare check
9:01 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., extra patrol
11:46 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check
Sunday, Dec. 22
5:02 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., narcotics & drugs
11:58 a.m. — E. Park St., alarms
12:00 p.m. — Village Dr., animal bite/attack
12:50 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., alarms
1:15 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., property found
2:17 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., information
2:32 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., welfare check
4:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
5:10 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., accident/other
5:42 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property found
6:25 p.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
