Friday, Dec. 20

1:55 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., alarms

9:44 a.m. — E. 2nd St., civil/non-criminal

1:43 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct

2:26 p.m. — E. Park St., parole/probation

3:08 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies

3:54 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., extra patrol

3:56 p.m. — Preston Pl., civil/non-criminal

5:37 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., welfare check

5:52 p.m. — Governors Dr., assisting other agencies

7:10 p.m. — N. Euclid AVe., civil/non-criminal

8:44 p.m. — Hilgers Dr., civil/non-criminal

9:07 p.m. — Sheila Dr., public services

Saturday, Dec. 21

12:14 a.m. — E. 7th St., disorderly conduct

1:16 a.m. — 5th St., traffic enforcement, citation issued

7:15 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., disorderly conduct

10:02 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

12:03 p.m. — S. Hathaway St., littering

12:14 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal

2:07 p.m. — E. 2nd St., civil/non-criminal

2:11 p.m. — Cherry Dr., assisting other agencies

2:26 p.m. — E. 4th St., family & children

4:41 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

8:20 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., welfare check

9:01 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., extra patrol

11:46 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check

Sunday, Dec. 22

5:02 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., narcotics & drugs

11:58 a.m. — E. Park St., alarms

12:00 p.m. — Village Dr., animal bite/attack

12:50 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., alarms

1:15 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., property found

2:17 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., information

2:32 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., welfare check

4:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

5:10 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., accident/other

5:42 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property found

6:25 p.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

