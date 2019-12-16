Friday, Dec. 13
12:30 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
1:46 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., trespass
7:44 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., information
8:51 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
2:31 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
2:41 p.m. — Preston Pl., parole/probation
4:35 p.m. — trespass
5:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
5:43 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
6:25 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., traffic accident/city report
10:33 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
Saturday, Dec. 14
1:30 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
1:50 a.m. — S. Pierre St., property found
2:44 a.m. — Fir St., assisting other agencies
12:09 p.m. — Marina Ave., civil/non-criminal
1:13 p.m. — Stanton Ave., information
2:00 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., trespass
2:28 p.m. — S. Central Ave., found child
3:52 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
4:29 p.m. — Park St., welfare check
6:34 p.m — N. Grand Ave., welfare check
6:40 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., public services
7:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
Sunday, Dec. 15
12:01 a.m. — E. 8th St., disorderly conduct
7:22 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints
12:10 p.m. S. Yankton Ave.- disorderly conduct
2:43 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
3:21 p.m. — E. Humboldt Ave., Signal 2
4:40 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
9:55 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
10:34 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
11:13 p.m. — Herseth Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
