Friday, Dec. 13

12:30 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

1:46 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., trespass

7:44 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., information

8:51 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

2:31 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

2:41 p.m. — Preston Pl., parole/probation

4:35 p.m. — trespass

5:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

5:43 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

6:25 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., traffic accident/city report

10:33 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

Saturday, Dec. 14

1:30 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

1:50 a.m. — S. Pierre St., property found

2:44 a.m. — Fir St., assisting other agencies

12:09 p.m. — Marina Ave., civil/non-criminal

1:13 p.m. — Stanton Ave., information

2:00 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., trespass

2:28 p.m. — S. Central Ave., found child

3:52 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

4:29 p.m. — Park St., welfare check

6:34 p.m — N. Grand Ave., welfare check

6:40 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., public services

7:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

Sunday, Dec. 15

12:01 a.m. — E. 8th St., disorderly conduct

7:22 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints

12:10 p.m. S. Yankton Ave.- disorderly conduct

2:43 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

3:21 p.m. — E. Humboldt Ave., Signal 2

4:40 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

9:55 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

10:34 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

11:13 p.m. — Herseth Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

