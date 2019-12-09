Friday, Dec. 6

7:42 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

9:03 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., information

9:44 a.m. — Lakewood Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

10:11 a.m. — Van Buren Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:50 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

11:31 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

12:03 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

1:44 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:25 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., extra patrol

3;43 p.m. — Marina Ave., harassment

4:17 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

4:42 p.m. — Poplar St., traffic complaint

5:37 p.m. — Buffalo St., civil/non-criminal

6:07 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

10:24 p.m. — N. Jefferson Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

10:36 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

11:34 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., alarms

Saturday, Dec. 7

12:01 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

12:17 a.m. — E 5th St., civil/non-criminal

12:40 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., assault

1:00 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

3:31 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

3:45 a.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies

4:00 a.m. — Lindsay Trail, assisting other agencies

7:42 a.m. — W. 5th St., code enforcement issue

12:21 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaint/deer

12:30 p.m. — E. US Highway 14, traffic complaint

1:11 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaints

2:37 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

4:07 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

4:36 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

6:10 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, warrant/summons/detainer

8:49 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

Sunday, Dec. 8

1:54 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., intoxicated person

5:00 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

9:07 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

9:31 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

2:19 p.m. — N. Case Dr., animal complaints

4:57 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., found child

7:55 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

8:42 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., fight (public)

9:52 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., domestic/family dispute

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

