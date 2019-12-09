Friday, Dec. 6
7:42 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
9:03 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., information
9:44 a.m. — Lakewood Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
10:11 a.m. — Van Buren Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:50 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
11:31 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
12:03 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
1:44 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:25 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., extra patrol
3;43 p.m. — Marina Ave., harassment
4:17 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
4:42 p.m. — Poplar St., traffic complaint
5:37 p.m. — Buffalo St., civil/non-criminal
6:07 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
10:24 p.m. — N. Jefferson Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
10:36 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
11:34 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., alarms
Saturday, Dec. 7
12:01 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
12:17 a.m. — E 5th St., civil/non-criminal
12:40 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., assault
1:00 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
3:31 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
3:45 a.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies
4:00 a.m. — Lindsay Trail, assisting other agencies
7:42 a.m. — W. 5th St., code enforcement issue
12:21 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaint/deer
12:30 p.m. — E. US Highway 14, traffic complaint
1:11 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaints
2:37 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
4:07 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
4:36 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
6:10 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, warrant/summons/detainer
8:49 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
Sunday, Dec. 8
1:54 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., intoxicated person
5:00 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
9:07 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
9:31 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
2:19 p.m. — N. Case Dr., animal complaints
4:57 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., found child
7:55 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
8:42 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., fight (public)
9:52 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., domestic/family dispute
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
