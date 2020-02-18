Friday, Feb. 14
7:11 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
8:50 a.m. — Crested Pl., missing person-adult
1:44 p.m. — E 5th St., information
3:58 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
6:25 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., extra patrol
7:07 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., mischief
7:28 p.m. — Crested Pl., welfare check
9:16 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., assisting other agencies
11:16 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
11:47 p.m — S. Pawnee St., welfare check
Saturday, Feb. 15
9:17 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/private property
9:44 a.m. — Venus St., assisting other agencies
4:08 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
6:04 p.m. — Marie Rd., assisting other agencies
6:12 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
7:53 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., public services
9:18 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., welfare check
10:50 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
Sunday, Feb. 16
8:24 a.m. — Buffalo St., all other
1:25 p.m. — E. Wandel Ave., assisting other agencies
4:05 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., domestic/family dispute
7:01 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
8:02 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., animal complaints
9:35 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., assisting other agencies
Monday, Feb. 17
12:39 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
2:27 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., property found
2:49 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., harassment
5:08 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., assisting other agencies
5:32 p.m. — W. Oak St., property found
10:48 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/family dispute
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
