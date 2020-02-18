Friday, Feb. 14

7:11 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

8:50 a.m. — Crested Pl., missing person-adult

1:44 p.m. — E 5th St., information

3:58 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

6:25 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., extra patrol

7:07 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., mischief

7:28 p.m. — Crested Pl., welfare check

9:16 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., assisting other agencies

11:16 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

11:47 p.m — S. Pawnee St., welfare check

Saturday, Feb. 15

9:17 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/private property

9:44 a.m. — Venus St., assisting other agencies

4:08 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

6:04 p.m. — Marie Rd., assisting other agencies

6:12 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

7:53 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., public services

9:18 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., welfare check

10:50 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

Sunday, Feb. 16

8:24 a.m. — Buffalo St., all other

1:25 p.m. — E. Wandel Ave., assisting other agencies

4:05 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., domestic/family dispute

7:01 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

8:02 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., animal complaints

9:35 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., assisting other agencies

Monday, Feb. 17

12:39 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

2:27 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., property found

2:49 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., harassment

5:08 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., assisting other agencies

5:32 p.m. — W. Oak St., property found

10:48 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/family dispute

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

