Friday, Jan. 17

12:05 a.m. - E. 5th St., intoxicated person

12:56 a.m. - S. Robert St., disorderly conduct

1:31 a.m. - E. Stanley Rd., welfare check

2:18 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., alarms

7:56 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report

11:11 a.m. - Airport Rd., assisting other agencies

11:33 a.m. - Highway 34, traffic accident/city report

2:30 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

3:14 p.m. - Wells Ave., traffic complaint

3:37 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., accident/other

5:00 p.m. - E. Church St., information

7:35 p.m. - Marina St., traffic complaint

8:15 p.m. - Robinson Ave., traffic accident/city report

8:53 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

8:57 p.m. - S. Henry Ave., information

9:39 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., welfare check

10:43 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., civil/non-criminal

11:31 p.m. - E. 8th St., intoxicated person

Saturday, Jan. 18

12:42 a.m. - S. Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct

2:24 a.m. - S. Brule St., disturbing the peace

5:10 a.m. - S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct

7:09 a.m. - Airport Rd., suspicious person/vehicle

2:00 p.m. - E. Green St., traffic complaint

4:51 p.m. - E. 5th St., family & children

5:33 p.m. - S. Central Ave., intoxicated person

7:55 p.m. - N. Monroe Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

10:38 p.m. - N. Poplar Ave., family & children

11:11 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

Sunday, Jan. 19

9:44 a.m. - Bulow Dr., parole/probation

12:08 p.m - N. Oneida Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

1:25 p.m. - E. 5th St., family & children

8:26 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

9:14 p.m. - N. Buchanan Ave., intoxicated person

Monday, Jan. 20

2:08 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., civil/non-criminal

2:41 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., alarms

8:21 a.m. - W. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct

8:33 a.m. - Lakeview Ct., civil/non-criminal

8:56 a.m. - W. Prospect Ave., family & children

2:04 p.m. - E. 4th St., information

2:12 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., welfare check

4:07 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., domestic/no assault

6:06 p.m. - Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

11:07 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

