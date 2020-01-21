Friday, Jan. 17
12:05 a.m. - E. 5th St., intoxicated person
12:56 a.m. - S. Robert St., disorderly conduct
1:31 a.m. - E. Stanley Rd., welfare check
2:18 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., alarms
7:56 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report
11:11 a.m. - Airport Rd., assisting other agencies
11:33 a.m. - Highway 34, traffic accident/city report
2:30 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
3:14 p.m. - Wells Ave., traffic complaint
3:37 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., accident/other
5:00 p.m. - E. Church St., information
7:35 p.m. - Marina St., traffic complaint
8:15 p.m. - Robinson Ave., traffic accident/city report
8:53 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
8:57 p.m. - S. Henry Ave., information
9:39 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
10:43 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., civil/non-criminal
11:31 p.m. - E. 8th St., intoxicated person
Saturday, Jan. 18
12:42 a.m. - S. Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct
2:24 a.m. - S. Brule St., disturbing the peace
5:10 a.m. - S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
7:09 a.m. - Airport Rd., suspicious person/vehicle
2:00 p.m. - E. Green St., traffic complaint
4:51 p.m. - E. 5th St., family & children
5:33 p.m. - S. Central Ave., intoxicated person
7:55 p.m. - N. Monroe Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
10:38 p.m. - N. Poplar Ave., family & children
11:11 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
Sunday, Jan. 19
9:44 a.m. - Bulow Dr., parole/probation
12:08 p.m - N. Oneida Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
1:25 p.m. - E. 5th St., family & children
8:26 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
9:14 p.m. - N. Buchanan Ave., intoxicated person
Monday, Jan. 20
2:08 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., civil/non-criminal
2:41 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., alarms
8:21 a.m. - W. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
8:33 a.m. - Lakeview Ct., civil/non-criminal
8:56 a.m. - W. Prospect Ave., family & children
2:04 p.m. - E. 4th St., information
2:12 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., welfare check
4:07 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., domestic/no assault
6:06 p.m. - Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
11:07 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
