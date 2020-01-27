Friday, Jan. 24

9:37 a.m. — N. Central Ave., information

9:42 a.m. — S. Pierre St., theft

10:20 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., traffic complaint

11:17 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

11:25 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

1:00 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., civil/non-criminal

1:13 p.m. — E. Irwin St., property found

1:24 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., welfare check

2:10 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., trespass

2:37 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., assisting other agencies

2:57 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., welfare check

3:25 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

4:04 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services

4:29 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies

6:07 p.m. — Green St., animal complaint

9:47 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., civil/non-criminal

11:06 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct

Saturday, Jan. 25

12:50 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

2:05 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., intoxicated person

8:21 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/no assault

10:42 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

11:22 a.m. — Northstar Ave., animal complaint

2:22 p.m. — Range Rd., suspicion

2:33 p.m. — S. Coteau St., civil/non-criminal

3:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/non-report

6:48 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

9:28 p.m. — Bulow Dr., welfare check

9:36 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

Sunday, Jan. 26

12:18 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

7:19 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., animal complaint

7:30 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information

8:05 a.m. — Airport Rd., animal call

8:52 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., animal found

10:06 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., missing person-juvenile

3:21 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., welfare check

7:52 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

