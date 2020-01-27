Friday, Jan. 24
9:37 a.m. — N. Central Ave., information
9:42 a.m. — S. Pierre St., theft
10:20 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., traffic complaint
11:17 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
11:25 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
1:00 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., civil/non-criminal
1:13 p.m. — E. Irwin St., property found
1:24 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., welfare check
2:10 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., trespass
2:37 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., assisting other agencies
2:57 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., welfare check
3:25 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property
3:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
4:04 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services
4:29 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
6:07 p.m. — Green St., animal complaint
9:47 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., civil/non-criminal
11:06 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct
Saturday, Jan. 25
12:50 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
2:05 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., intoxicated person
8:21 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/no assault
10:42 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
11:22 a.m. — Northstar Ave., animal complaint
2:22 p.m. — Range Rd., suspicion
2:33 p.m. — S. Coteau St., civil/non-criminal
3:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/non-report
6:48 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
9:28 p.m. — Bulow Dr., welfare check
9:36 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
Sunday, Jan. 26
12:18 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
7:19 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., animal complaint
7:30 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information
8:05 a.m. — Airport Rd., animal call
8:52 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., animal found
10:06 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., missing person-juvenile
3:21 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., welfare check
7:52 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
