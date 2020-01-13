Friday, Jan. 10
7:05 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., assisting other agencies
7:36 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., fall/back injury
7:56 a.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident/state/no injury
8:15 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., traffic accident/city report
8:19 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., prisoner transport
11:20 a.m. — Bulow Dr., civil/non-criminal
12:55 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., information
12:59 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., information
2:49 p.m. — S. Coteau St., property found
2:54 p.m. — E. SD HIghway 34, property found
4:04 p.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check
4:27 p.m. — N. Maple Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
4:52 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
6:30 p.m. — E. Park St., missing person — juvenile
7:01 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
9:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Jan. 11
7:32 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
11:07 a.m. — E. Park St., welfare check
11:32 a.m. — S. Jefferson AVe., domestic/family dispute
11:53 a.m. — Eastgate Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
12:07 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/private property
1:50 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
4:39 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., public services
4:39 p.m. — H. Harrison Ave., missing person — adult
10:29 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
Sunday, Jan. 12
9:06 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found
11:48 a.m. — S. Coteau St., information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
