Friday, Jan. 10

7:05 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., assisting other agencies

7:36 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., fall/back injury

7:56 a.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident/state/no injury

8:15 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., traffic accident/city report

8:19 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., prisoner transport

11:20 a.m. — Bulow Dr., civil/non-criminal

12:55 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., information

12:59 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., information

2:49 p.m. — S. Coteau St., property found

2:54 p.m. — E. SD HIghway 34, property found

4:04 p.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check

4:27 p.m. — N. Maple Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

4:52 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

6:30 p.m. — E. Park St., missing person — juvenile

7:01 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

9:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

Saturday, Jan. 11

7:32 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms

11:07 a.m. — E. Park St., welfare check

11:32 a.m. — S. Jefferson AVe., domestic/family dispute

11:53 a.m. — Eastgate Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

12:07 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/private property

1:50 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

4:39 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., public services

4:39 p.m. — H. Harrison Ave., missing person — adult

10:29 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

Sunday, Jan. 12

9:06 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found

11:48 a.m. — S. Coteau St., information

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

