Friday, Jan. 3
2:39 a.m. — N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
9:20 a.m. — E. Cabot St., assisting other agencies
12:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
1:29 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., disorderly conduct
1:58 p.m. — S. Grant Ave., traffic accident/private property
2:01 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies
4:01 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
5:30 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal call
5:54 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
6:11 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report
6:27 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
6:47 p.m. — Garfield Ave., intoxicated person
7:17 p.m. — SD Highway 34, welfare check
7:23 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal missing
10:30 p.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check
10:31 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., fraud
10:48 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., family & children
Saturday, Jan. 4
9:21 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms
9:24 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints
10:27 a.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint
12:17 p.m. — Highway 14, family & children
1:12 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., church fund assistance
2:54 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., public services
4:24 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., trespass
4:26 p.m. — Sheila Dr., assisting other agencies
5:35 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaints
6:59 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public services
8:17 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal call
8:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information
11:06 p.m. — S. Coteau St., disorderly conduct
Sunday, Jan. 5
12:26 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
5:14 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., welfare check
10:01 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
12:13 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued
12:31 p.m. — E. Franklin St., welfare check
3:25 p.m. — E. Park St., assault
5:36 p.m. — E. Franklin St., assisting other agencies
5:50 p.m — S. Central Ave., civil/non-criminal
8:14 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.