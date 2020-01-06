Friday, Jan. 3

2:39 a.m. — N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

9:20 a.m. — E. Cabot St., assisting other agencies

12:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

1:29 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., disorderly conduct

1:58 p.m. — S. Grant Ave., traffic accident/private property

2:01 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies

4:01 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

5:30 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal call

5:54 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

6:11 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report

6:27 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

6:47 p.m. — Garfield Ave., intoxicated person

7:17 p.m. — SD Highway 34, welfare check

7:23 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal missing

10:30 p.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check

10:31 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., fraud

10:48 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., family & children

Saturday, Jan. 4

9:21 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms

9:24 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints

10:27 a.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint

12:17 p.m. — Highway 14, family & children

1:12 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., church fund assistance

2:54 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., public services

4:24 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., trespass

4:26 p.m. — Sheila Dr., assisting other agencies

5:35 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaints

6:59 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public services

8:17 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal call

8:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information

11:06 p.m. — S. Coteau St., disorderly conduct

Sunday, Jan. 5

12:26 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

5:14 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., welfare check

10:01 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

12:13 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued

12:31 p.m. — E. Franklin St., welfare check

3:25 p.m. — E. Park St., assault

5:36 p.m. — E. Franklin St., assisting other agencies

5:50 p.m — S. Central Ave., civil/non-criminal

8:14 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

