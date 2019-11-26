Friday, Nov. 22

12:28 a.m. — Mars St., suspicious person-vehicle

1:20 a.m. — S. Robert Ave., welfare check

1:46 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

8:06 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/private property

8:11 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

11:32 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found

3:56 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services

4:15 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints

4:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

9:38 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

11:53 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

Saturday, Nov. 23

12:24 a.m. — N. Evan St., assisting other agencies

12:48 a.m. — W. 7th St., missing person-juvenile

10:22 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal call

1:28 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct

3:28 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

4:56 p.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check

5:40 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement

6:02 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person

6:30 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., traffic complaint

6:31 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person-vehicle

7:47 p.m. — N. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person

8:22 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found

9:27 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check

9:57 p.m. — S. Ree St., disorderly conduct

11:00 p.m. — Marina Ave. family & children

11:05 p.m. — E. Oak St., fireworks

11:12 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

Sunday, Nov. 24

12:30 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

1:41 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information

5:55 a.m — E. SD Highway 34, property found

6:45 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal call

11:28 a.m. — Ree St., intoxicated person

12:54 p.m. — E. Park St., harassment

1:20 p.m. — E. 4th St., alarms

3:08 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., church fund assistance

9:38 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person-vehicle

10:05 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., harassment

Monday, Nov. 25

10:20 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., missing person-juvenile

3:43 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check

4:06 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:48 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

