Friday, Nov. 22
12:28 a.m. — Mars St., suspicious person-vehicle
1:20 a.m. — S. Robert Ave., welfare check
1:46 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
8:06 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/private property
8:11 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
11:32 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found
3:56 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services
4:15 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints
4:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
9:38 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
11:53 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
Saturday, Nov. 23
12:24 a.m. — N. Evan St., assisting other agencies
12:48 a.m. — W. 7th St., missing person-juvenile
10:22 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal call
1:28 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct
3:28 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
4:56 p.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check
5:40 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement
6:02 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person
6:30 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., traffic complaint
6:31 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person-vehicle
7:47 p.m. — N. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person
8:22 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found
9:27 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check
9:57 p.m. — S. Ree St., disorderly conduct
11:00 p.m. — Marina Ave. family & children
11:05 p.m. — E. Oak St., fireworks
11:12 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
Sunday, Nov. 24
12:30 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
1:41 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information
5:55 a.m — E. SD Highway 34, property found
6:45 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal call
11:28 a.m. — Ree St., intoxicated person
12:54 p.m. — E. Park St., harassment
1:20 p.m. — E. 4th St., alarms
3:08 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., church fund assistance
9:38 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person-vehicle
10:05 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., harassment
Monday, Nov. 25
10:20 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., missing person-juvenile
3:43 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check
4:06 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:48 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
