Friday, Nov. 15
4:16 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., assisting other agencies
7:38 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., harassment
11:56 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
2:28 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
2:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
2:53 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident/city/deer, citation issued
4:29 p.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
6:02 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report
6:20 p.m. — S. Robert St., harassment
6:31 p.m. — W. Oak St., assisting other agencies
6:59 p.m. — N. Hemlock Ave., assisting other agencies
7:00 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave, assisting other agencies
7:13 p.m. — Sheila Dr., assisting other agencies
7:49 p.m. — Country Dr., civil/non-criminal
8:24 p.m. — E. Church St., missing person
9:54 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
Saturday, Nov. 16
5:29 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
8:08 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal
10:58 a.m. — S. Pierce Ave., disorderly conduct
11:49 a.m. — E. Wynoka St., animal missing
12:16 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal
12:47 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
12:57 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
1:56 p.m. — W. 7th St., property found
2:19 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms
4:11 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal
6:09 p.m. — no address given, traffic accident/state/deer
6:34 p.m. — S. Brule St., stolen vehicle
7:55 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., animal missing
8:16 p.m. — Kennedy Loop, civil/non-criminal
9:41 p.m. — E. Church St., family & children
10:44 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
11:18 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information
11:30 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
11:42 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., domestic/no assault
11:42 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
Sunday, Nov. 17
8:20 a.m. — Link Rd., assisting other agencies
9:17 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
10:03 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal
12:36 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., property found
5:19 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
6:54 p.m. — E. Church St., alarms
9:19 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
9:56 p.m. — Hampton Dr., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.