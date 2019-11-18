Friday, Nov. 15

4:16 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., assisting other agencies

7:38 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., harassment

11:56 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

2:28 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

2:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

2:53 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident/city/deer, citation issued

4:29 p.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

6:02 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report

6:20 p.m. — S. Robert St., harassment

6:31 p.m. — W. Oak St., assisting other agencies

6:59 p.m. — N. Hemlock Ave., assisting other agencies

7:00 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave, assisting other agencies

7:13 p.m. — Sheila Dr., assisting other agencies

7:49 p.m. — Country Dr., civil/non-criminal

8:24 p.m. — E. Church St., missing person

9:54 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

Saturday, Nov. 16

5:29 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

8:08 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal

10:58 a.m. — S. Pierce Ave., disorderly conduct

11:49 a.m. — E. Wynoka St., animal missing

12:16 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal

12:47 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued

12:57 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

1:56 p.m. — W. 7th St., property found

2:19 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms

4:11 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal

6:09 p.m. — no address given, traffic accident/state/deer

6:34 p.m. — S. Brule St., stolen vehicle

7:55 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., animal missing

8:16 p.m. — Kennedy Loop, civil/non-criminal

9:41 p.m. — E. Church St., family & children

10:44 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

11:18 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information

11:30 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

11:42 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., domestic/no assault

11:42 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

Sunday, Nov. 17

8:20 a.m. — Link Rd., assisting other agencies

9:17 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal

10:03 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal

12:36 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., property found

5:19 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

6:54 p.m. — E. Church St., alarms

9:19 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

9:56 p.m. — Hampton Dr., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

