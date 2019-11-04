Friday, Nov. 1:
9:07 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., public services
9:17 a.m. — N. Central Ave., information
10:46 a.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check
11:01 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., welfare check
12:24 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, disorderly conduct
12:49 p.m. — Kenney Dr., welfare check
1:58 p.m. — S. Brule St., assisting other agencies
2:09 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/private property
2:59 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., intoxicated person
6:05 p.m. — W. 8th St., animal complaints
6:47 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
8:44 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., welfare check
Saturday, Nov. 2:
4:19 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
5:28 a.m. — Airport Rd., narcotics and drugs, citation issued
8:28 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, church fund assistance
12:14 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., property found
12:39 p.m. — N. Monroe Ave., welfare check
1:50 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
3:56 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint
3:59 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public services
4:15 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., traffic accident/private property
4:31 p.m. — E. Kay St., civil/non-criminal
9:46 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic enforcement
Sunday, Nov. 3:
12:34 a.m. — N. Taylor Ave., civil/non-criminal
8:20 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint
8:33 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
10:50 a.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/no injury
12:20 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms
3:21 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints
7:10 p.m. — N. Adams Ave., signal 2
7:27 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal
10:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., property found
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
