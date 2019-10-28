Friday, Oct. 25

4:58 a.m. — Hampton Dr., assisting other agencies

8:48 a.m. — Pasque Dr., welfare check

9:26 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., mischief

12:41 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., protection order violation

1:07 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

1:37 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., property found

2:13 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

2:14 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., property found

3:51 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property lost

3:59 p.m. — Kennedy Dr, domestic/no assault

6:04 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., theft

6:17 p.m. — E. Green St., disorderly conduct

6:35 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

6:43 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies

10:06 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct

Saturday, Oct. 26

1:27 a.m. — E. Church St., assisting other agencies

2:07 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

12:16 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., trespass

12:59 p.m. — S. Central Ave., intoxicated person

1:01 p.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

1:36 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal bite/attack

2:34 p.m. — Washington Ave., traffic accident/city report

3:34 p.m. — Mars. St., missing person-juvenile

4:51 p.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

4:53 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal complaints

5:34 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms

5:48 p.m. — N.Yankton Ave., disorderly conduct

8:04 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

8:44 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check

8:49 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

10:44 p.m. — E. 5th St., intoxicated person

11:08 p.m.- Airport Rd., alarms

Sunday, Oct. 27

12:49 a.m. — Harrison Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

1:00 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

2:09 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., missing person-juvenile

2:44 a.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

7:29 a.m. — Highway 34, traffic complaint

7:41 a.m. — E. Park St., harassment

9:38 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

9:52 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., burglary

10:06 a.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint

1:03 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:54 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., animal call

7:19 p.m. — Hughes County, assisting other agencies

7:37 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/no assault

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

