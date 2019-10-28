Friday, Oct. 25
4:58 a.m. — Hampton Dr., assisting other agencies
8:48 a.m. — Pasque Dr., welfare check
9:26 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., mischief
12:41 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., protection order violation
1:07 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
1:37 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., property found
2:13 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
2:14 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., property found
3:51 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property lost
3:59 p.m. — Kennedy Dr, domestic/no assault
6:04 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., theft
6:17 p.m. — E. Green St., disorderly conduct
6:35 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
6:43 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
10:06 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct
Saturday, Oct. 26
1:27 a.m. — E. Church St., assisting other agencies
2:07 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
12:16 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., trespass
12:59 p.m. — S. Central Ave., intoxicated person
1:01 p.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
1:36 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal bite/attack
2:34 p.m. — Washington Ave., traffic accident/city report
3:34 p.m. — Mars. St., missing person-juvenile
4:51 p.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
4:53 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal complaints
5:34 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms
5:48 p.m. — N.Yankton Ave., disorderly conduct
8:04 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
8:44 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
8:49 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
10:44 p.m. — E. 5th St., intoxicated person
11:08 p.m.- Airport Rd., alarms
Sunday, Oct. 27
12:49 a.m. — Harrison Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
1:00 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
2:09 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., missing person-juvenile
2:44 a.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
7:29 a.m. — Highway 34, traffic complaint
7:41 a.m. — E. Park St., harassment
9:38 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
9:52 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., burglary
10:06 a.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint
1:03 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:54 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., animal call
7:19 p.m. — Hughes County, assisting other agencies
7:37 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/no assault
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
