Wednesday, Feb. 9

3:32 a.m., Mars St., Alarms, False Alarm

8:32 a.m., Sheila Dr., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

8:52 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

9:12 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

9:16 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Parking Enforcement

1:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

3:56 p.m., E. Irwin St., Trespass, Unable to Locate

5:34 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Information, Unfounded

6:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

8:22 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

9:53 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Thursday, Feb. 10

12:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

7:01 a.m., Case Dr., Theft, Inactive Case

8:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

9:36 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Public Service, Verbal Warning

10:49 a.m., S. Central Ave., Suspicious Person

11:33 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

12:34 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person

4:15 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

