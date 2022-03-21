Purchase Access

Friday, March 18

3:11 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Information

3:38 a.m., E. Park St., Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate

6:18 a.m., S. Brule St., Intoxicated Person

7:24 a.m., Venus St., Welfare Check

9:01 a.m., E. 4th St., Civil Issues

10:15 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

10:56 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

12:37 p.m., Northstar Ave., Mental Health

2:15 p.m., Venus St., Family and Children

2:21 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check

3:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Verbal Warning

3:05 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft

3:54 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

4:42 p.m., Sheila Dr., Extra Patrol

5:59 p.m., Lakeview Dr., Information

7:17 p.m., E. Park St., Domestic — No Assault

7:58 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

10:17 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Saturday, March 19

12:46 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

4:31 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:21 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

11:34 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:35 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:15 p.m., W. 3rd St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

1:58 p.m., S. Ash St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:36 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Intoxicated Person

8:15 p.m., S. Pierre St., Extra Patrol

10:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Person, Verbal Warning

Sunday, March 20

3:34 a.m., Sheila Dr., Information, Unable to Locate

12:30 p.m., E. 4th St., Theft, Unfounded

12:50 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

2:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

2:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

6:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Found Property

6:15 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:13 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

8:55 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

8:59 p.m., Northstar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

9:34 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



