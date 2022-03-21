Friday, March 18
3:11 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Information
3:38 a.m., E. Park St., Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate
6:18 a.m., S. Brule St., Intoxicated Person
7:24 a.m., Venus St., Welfare Check
9:01 a.m., E. 4th St., Civil Issues
10:15 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued
10:56 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
12:37 p.m., Northstar Ave., Mental Health
2:15 p.m., Venus St., Family and Children
2:21 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check
3:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Verbal Warning
3:05 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft
3:54 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service
4:42 p.m., Sheila Dr., Extra Patrol
5:59 p.m., Lakeview Dr., Information
7:17 p.m., E. Park St., Domestic — No Assault
7:58 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor
10:17 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Saturday, March 19
12:46 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
4:31 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:21 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
11:34 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:35 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:15 p.m., W. 3rd St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
1:58 p.m., S. Ash St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:36 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Intoxicated Person
8:15 p.m., S. Pierre St., Extra Patrol
10:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Person, Verbal Warning
Sunday, March 20
3:34 a.m., Sheila Dr., Information, Unable to Locate
12:30 p.m., E. 4th St., Theft, Unfounded
12:50 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
2:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
2:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check
6:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Found Property
6:15 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
7:13 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Found, Animal Impound
8:55 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained
8:59 p.m., Northstar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
9:34 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.