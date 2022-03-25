Purchase Access

Wednesday, March 23

12:26 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Missing Person

2:14 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:57 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

10:49 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues

12:13 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

2:36 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Family and Children

7:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

10:31 p.m., S. Oneida Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

10:42 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Welfare Check

11:37 p.m., Hampton Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

Thursday, March 24

6:58 p.m., Mac Ln., Alarms, False Alarm

8:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

12:26 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

2:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

3:16 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Domestic — No Assault, Unable to Locate

5:51 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Harassment

6:28 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct

6:35 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

6:43 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash

7:45 p.m., Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

9:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued

11:44 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Missing

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



