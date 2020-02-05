Friday, Jan. 31

3:20 a.m. - S. Robert St., trespass

7:54 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint

7:55 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint

7:58 a.m. - Edgewater Dr., suspicious package/item

11:49 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

1:36 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person

3:55 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

4:39 p.m. - Sheila Dr., traffic accident/private property

4:47 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., welfare check

4:59 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., property found

5:53 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., fraud

6:43 p.m. - S. Pierre St., mischief

6:56 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services

7:02 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies

7:03 p.m .- W. Capitol Ave., welfare check

9:25 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

9:49 p.m. - E. Irwin St., intoxicated person

10:39 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

Saturday, Feb. 1

1:02 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

12:34 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

12:36 p.m. - S. Central Ave., welfare check

1:36 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

1:48 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal/non-domestic

2:48 p.m. - Scotty Philips Ave., assisting other agencies

5:08 p.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint

5:14 p.m. - N. Tyler Ave., animal complaint

5:25 p.m. - E. Irwin Ave., civil/non-criminal

5:42 p.m - S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies

5:49 p.m. - S. Ree St., mischief

6:50 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services

9:10 p.m. - E. 8th St., animal complaint

10:12 p.m. - S. Brule St., alarms

10:59 p.m. - W. 4th St., domestic/no assault

Sunday, Feb. 2

2:24 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault

5:01 a.m. - E. Park St. animal complaint

7:29 a.m. - Bad River Rd., assisting other agencies

9:40 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint

10:51 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal

1:18 p.m. - Governors Dr., traffic complaint

2:01 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

2:54 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal

8:40 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., information

10:08 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

10:37 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal complaint

Monday, Feb. 3

2:11 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

5:34 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

6:54 a.m. - W. Elizabeth St., animal complaint

8:37 a.m. - E. Broadway Ave., missing person-juvenile

9:27 a.m. - E. Missouri Ave., property found

9:49 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

11:52 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., civil/non-criminal

12:18 p.m. - S 2nd St., assisting other agencies

5:42 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

6:25 p.m. - E. Humboldt St., civil/non-criminal

7:50 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

9:48 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., animal complaint

Tuesday, Feb. 4

12:53 a.m. - S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

7:17 a.m. - N. Spruce Ave., domestic/no assault

1:01 p.m. - S. Robert St., civil/non-criminal

3:36 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

6:52 p.m. - S. Brule St., welfare check

7:02 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services

8:02 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

8:06 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

9:36 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

