Friday, Jan. 31
3:20 a.m. - S. Robert St., trespass
7:54 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint
7:55 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint
7:58 a.m. - Edgewater Dr., suspicious package/item
11:49 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
1:36 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person
3:55 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
4:39 p.m. - Sheila Dr., traffic accident/private property
4:47 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., welfare check
4:59 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., property found
5:53 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., fraud
6:43 p.m. - S. Pierre St., mischief
6:56 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services
7:02 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
7:03 p.m .- W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
9:25 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
9:49 p.m. - E. Irwin St., intoxicated person
10:39 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
Saturday, Feb. 1
1:02 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
12:34 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
12:36 p.m. - S. Central Ave., welfare check
1:36 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
1:48 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal/non-domestic
2:48 p.m. - Scotty Philips Ave., assisting other agencies
5:08 p.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint
5:14 p.m. - N. Tyler Ave., animal complaint
5:25 p.m. - E. Irwin Ave., civil/non-criminal
5:42 p.m - S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
5:49 p.m. - S. Ree St., mischief
6:50 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services
9:10 p.m. - E. 8th St., animal complaint
10:12 p.m. - S. Brule St., alarms
10:59 p.m. - W. 4th St., domestic/no assault
Sunday, Feb. 2
2:24 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault
5:01 a.m. - E. Park St. animal complaint
7:29 a.m. - Bad River Rd., assisting other agencies
9:40 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint
10:51 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
1:18 p.m. - Governors Dr., traffic complaint
2:01 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
2:54 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal
8:40 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., information
10:08 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
10:37 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal complaint
Monday, Feb. 3
2:11 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
5:34 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
6:54 a.m. - W. Elizabeth St., animal complaint
8:37 a.m. - E. Broadway Ave., missing person-juvenile
9:27 a.m. - E. Missouri Ave., property found
9:49 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
11:52 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., civil/non-criminal
12:18 p.m. - S 2nd St., assisting other agencies
5:42 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
6:25 p.m. - E. Humboldt St., civil/non-criminal
7:50 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
9:48 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., animal complaint
Tuesday, Feb. 4
12:53 a.m. - S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
7:17 a.m. - N. Spruce Ave., domestic/no assault
1:01 p.m. - S. Robert St., civil/non-criminal
3:36 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
6:52 p.m. - S. Brule St., welfare check
7:02 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services
8:02 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
8:06 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
9:36 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
