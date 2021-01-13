Monday, Jan. 11

12:47 a.m. — N. Washington Ave., civil/non-criminal

3:07 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal missing

5:01 p.m. — S. Ree St., animal complaints, unable to locate

5:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

11:13 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., disturbing the peace

Tuesday, Jan. 12

2:34 a.m. — E. Park St., fighting in public, unable to locate

10:14 a.m. — Mars St., animal trap request, animal impounded

11:10 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

11:26 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies

12:35 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

1:31 p.m. — S. Coteau St., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

2:12 p.m. — S. Roosevelt Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

4:16 p.m. — S. Fort St., traffic complaint, unable to locate

4:37 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

7:40 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments