Monday, Jan. 11
12:47 a.m. — N. Washington Ave., civil/non-criminal
3:07 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal missing
5:01 p.m. — S. Ree St., animal complaints, unable to locate
5:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
11:13 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., disturbing the peace
Tuesday, Jan. 12
2:34 a.m. — E. Park St., fighting in public, unable to locate
10:14 a.m. — Mars St., animal trap request, animal impounded
11:10 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
11:26 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
12:35 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
1:31 p.m. — S. Coteau St., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
2:12 p.m. — S. Roosevelt Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
4:16 p.m. — S. Fort St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
4:37 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
7:40 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
