Friday, Jan. 29

1:17 a.m. — S. Pawnee St., disorderly conduct, detained

3:03 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., vandalism, inactive case

3:18 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, unable to locate

6:43 a.m. — Clarice Dr., disorderly conduct

8:28 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

8:57 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., found property

9:17 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., found property

9:55 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

11:40 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

12:24 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., information, unfounded

6:03 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

8:46 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., welfare check

9:47 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

10:08 p.m. — E. Park St., theft, inactive case

11:21 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/hit and run, inactive case

Saturday, Jan. 30

9:35 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

12:13 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

12:56 p.m. — Venus St., animal complaints

12:58 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

1:27 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

1:38 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., found property

1:52 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., found property

1:53 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., found property

2:35 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

2:46 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct

4:09 p.m. — E. U.S. Hwy. 14, animal complaints, unable to locate

4:20 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., family and children, unfounded

5:13 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., all other, unfounded

6:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/city report

8:15 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., civil/non criminal

10:37 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

11:12 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

Sunday, Jan. 31

1:30 a.m. — Buffalo Dr., animal complaints

8:44 a.m. — S. Roberts St., information

12:00 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

4:21 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., assisting other agencies

5:09 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, detained

6:24 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check

7:46 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

8:16 p.m. — E. Cabot St., smoke-odor

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

