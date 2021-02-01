Friday, Jan. 29
1:17 a.m. — S. Pawnee St., disorderly conduct, detained
3:03 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., vandalism, inactive case
3:18 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, unable to locate
6:43 a.m. — Clarice Dr., disorderly conduct
8:28 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
8:57 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., found property
9:17 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., found property
9:55 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
11:40 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
12:24 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., information, unfounded
6:03 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
8:46 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., welfare check
9:47 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
10:08 p.m. — E. Park St., theft, inactive case
11:21 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/hit and run, inactive case
Saturday, Jan. 30
9:35 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
12:13 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
12:56 p.m. — Venus St., animal complaints
12:58 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
1:27 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
1:38 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., found property
1:52 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., found property
1:53 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., found property
2:35 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
2:46 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
4:09 p.m. — E. U.S. Hwy. 14, animal complaints, unable to locate
4:20 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., family and children, unfounded
5:13 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., all other, unfounded
6:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/city report
8:15 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., civil/non criminal
10:37 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
11:12 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
Sunday, Jan. 31
1:30 a.m. — Buffalo Dr., animal complaints
8:44 a.m. — S. Roberts St., information
12:00 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
4:21 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., assisting other agencies
5:09 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, detained
6:24 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check
7:46 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
8:16 p.m. — E. Cabot St., smoke-odor
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
