Friday, July 10
9:34 a.m. - S. Pierre St., information
10:31 a.m. - E. Irwin St., welfare check
1:38 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct
1:44 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
2:05 p.m. - S. Pierre St., alarms
3:03 p.m. - E. 5th St., animal complaint
3:12 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., harassment
3:17 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property, citation issued
5:53 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., domestic/no assault
6:29 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., trespass
6:49 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
8:08 p.m. - E. Wynoka Ave., public services
8:16 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
8:16 p.m. - E. Prospect Ave., fireworks
8:41 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
8:43 p.m. - S. Ree St., disorderly conduct
9:31 p.m. - N. Oneida Ave., animal/non-domestic
9:38 p.m. - S. Tyler Ave., disorderly conduct
Saturday, July 11
4:16 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
4:33 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
10:52 a.m. - Far West Rd., property found
11:43 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies
12:25 p.m. - E. 5th St., welfare check
1:10 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., property found
1:34 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., property lost, unfounded
2:14 p.m.- 44.5043, -100.0676, traffic complaint
3:34 p.m. - Lakeview Ct., parking complaint/enforcement
4:31 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., animal complaint
5:54 p.m. - Brookstone Loop, suspicious person/vehicle
6:57 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., missing person-adult
7:08 p.m. - E. SD Highway 34, traffic complaint
7:17 p.m. - S. Robert St., harassment
7:23 p.m. - S. Adams St., intoxicated person
9:57 p.m. - Discovery Island, disorderly conduct
10:05 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
10:33 p.m. - Lee Hill Rd., animal complaint
11:39 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
Sunday, July 12
1:13 a.m. - S. Pierce Ave., animal complaint
2:20 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., animal complaint
3:21 a.m. - Green St., domestic/family dispute
4:08 a.m. - Lakeview Ct., public fight
4:29 a.m. - North Star Ave., harassment, unfounded
8:53 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, disorderly conduct
11:09 a.m. - Bushfield Dr., property lost
11:19 a.m. - S. Poplar Ave., welfare check
12:26 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., information
3:16 p.m. - N. Madison Ave., theft, inactive case
3:43 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
4:27 p.m.- N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint
5:16 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
6:18 p.m. - SD Highway 14, traffic complaint
6:22 p.m. - S. Central Ave., animal complaint
8:14 p.m. - Stage Rd., assisting other agencies
8:44 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., animal call
9:00 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
10:12 p.m. - E. 7th Ave., assisting other agencies
11:10 p.m. - Surrey Rd., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
