Friday, July 10

9:34 a.m. - S. Pierre St., information

10:31 a.m. - E. Irwin St., welfare check

1:38 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct

1:44 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

2:05 p.m. - S. Pierre St., alarms

3:03 p.m. - E. 5th St., animal complaint

3:12 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., harassment

3:17 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property, citation issued

5:53 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., domestic/no assault

6:29 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., trespass

6:49 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

8:08 p.m. - E. Wynoka Ave., public services

8:16 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

8:16 p.m. - E. Prospect Ave., fireworks

8:41 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

8:43 p.m. - S. Ree St., disorderly conduct

9:31 p.m. - N. Oneida Ave., animal/non-domestic

9:38 p.m. - S. Tyler Ave., disorderly conduct

Saturday, July 11

4:16 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

4:33 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

10:52 a.m. - Far West Rd., property found

11:43 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies

12:25 p.m. - E. 5th St., welfare check

1:10 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., property found

1:34 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., property lost, unfounded

2:14 p.m.- 44.5043, -100.0676, traffic complaint

3:34 p.m. - Lakeview Ct., parking complaint/enforcement

4:31 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., animal complaint

5:54 p.m. - Brookstone Loop, suspicious person/vehicle

6:57 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., missing person-adult

7:08 p.m. - E. SD Highway 34, traffic complaint

7:17 p.m. - S. Robert St., harassment

7:23 p.m. - S. Adams St., intoxicated person

9:57 p.m. - Discovery Island, disorderly conduct

10:05 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

10:33 p.m. - Lee Hill Rd., animal complaint

11:39 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

Sunday, July 12

1:13 a.m. - S. Pierce Ave., animal complaint

2:20 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., animal complaint

3:21 a.m. - Green St., domestic/family dispute

4:08 a.m. - Lakeview Ct., public fight

4:29 a.m. - North Star Ave., harassment, unfounded

8:53 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, disorderly conduct

11:09 a.m. - Bushfield Dr., property lost

11:19 a.m. - S. Poplar Ave., welfare check

12:26 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., information

3:16 p.m. - N. Madison Ave., theft, inactive case

3:43 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

4:27 p.m.- N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint

5:16 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

6:18 p.m. - SD Highway 14, traffic complaint

6:22 p.m. - S. Central Ave., animal complaint

8:14 p.m. - Stage Rd., assisting other agencies

8:44 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., animal call

9:00 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

10:12 p.m. - E. 7th Ave., assisting other agencies

11:10 p.m. - Surrey Rd., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

